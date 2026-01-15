Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 39.2% – Still a Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 39.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,996,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 707,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

More Northern Graphite News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Graphite this week:

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Northern Graphite and Al Obeikan have formed a joint venture to build a battery anode material plant in Saudi Arabia, positioning NGC into downstream battery supply for EVs and energy storage — a strategic move that could materially increase future revenue and market relevance. Northern Graphite, Al Obeikan form JV to build battery anode plant in Saudi Arabia

Northern Graphite and Al Obeikan have formed a joint venture to build a battery anode material plant in Saudi Arabia, positioning NGC into downstream battery supply for EVs and energy storage — a strategic move that could materially increase future revenue and market relevance. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights the deal size (~US$200M) and the strategic partner, signaling significant capital commitment and access to Saudi industrial/energy infrastructure — factors that can de-risk scaling to export-grade anode material. Northern Graphite to build $200M Saudi plant with partner

Coverage highlights the deal size (~US$200M) and the strategic partner, signaling significant capital commitment and access to Saudi industrial/energy infrastructure — factors that can de-risk scaling to export-grade anode material. Neutral Sentiment: Northern Graphite and Al Obeikan signed a term sheet outlining the US$200M plant plan — an important step but not a final binding agreement; definitive documentation, approvals and financing remain to be completed. Northern Graphite and Al Obeikan Group for Investment Company Sign Term Sheet for US$200 Million Battery Anode Material Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Northern Graphite and Al Obeikan signed a term sheet outlining the US$200M plant plan — an important step but not a final binding agreement; definitive documentation, approvals and financing remain to be completed. Negative Sentiment: Execution and financing risks are material: a US$200M project is large relative to Northern Graphite’s market cap (~C$52.3M). The company’s recent balance-sheet metrics (current ratio 0.35, quick ratio 0.91, debt-to-equity 318.09) suggest limited internal capacity to fund large capex without partners, external financing, or dilution — watch for how the JV will be funded and what NGC’s cash/equity commitment will be.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 39.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec. It also has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project located southeast of Voisey's Bay, Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.