Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

IFNNY stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

