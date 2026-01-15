Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGEI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.89 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Kolibri Global Energy by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

