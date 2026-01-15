OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 3,175 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance
Shares of GLD stock opened at $425.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $247.01 and a 52-week high of $426.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights GLD as a core defensive holding amid Fed leadership scrutiny and geopolitical worries; notes institutional buying and AUM near $160B that underpin a price floor for the ETF. The 2026 Survival Kit: Gold, Defense, and Trash (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: FXEmpire reports a record breakout as Iran tensions and Fed uncertainty push spot gold higher, with analysts now eyeing a $5,000/oz target—a bullish macro/geopolitical backdrop that typically supports GLD inflows. Gold News: Record Breakout as Iran Tensions Push Price Toward $5,000 (FXEmpire)
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco coverage: both gold and silver hit fresh record highs on elevated safe-haven demand—cross-asset risk aversion tends to lift GLD as investors seek physical-gold exposure. Silver leading gold as both hit new record highs (Kitco)
- Neutral Sentiment: FXEmpire notes gold consolidation after CPI/PPI data; cooler inflation can raise rate-cut hopes (supportive) but also trigger profit-taking—this creates mixed near-term pressure on GLD. Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Soars Above $90 (FXEmpire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Kitco’s intra-day market analysis provides technical entry/exit levels for traders—useful for short-term GLD trade decisions but not a directional macro catalyst. Gold market analysis for January 14 (Kitco)
- Negative Sentiment: FXEmpire reports gold slipped below $4,600 as growing expectations of a Fed rate pause and short-term technical headwinds weighed on the market—this kind of pullback can trigger redemptions or reduced inflows to GLD. Gold slips below $4,600; Silver finds support (FXEmpire)
- Negative Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal warns of a likely technical correction and profit-taking after Comex futures hit record highs—short-term selling pressure or volatility can temporarily depress GLD even if the longer trend stays bullish. Gold Declines on Likely Technical Correction (WSJ)
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
