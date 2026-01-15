OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 3,175 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $425.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $247.01 and a 52-week high of $426.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.