iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Navigation Wealth Management Inc.

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,421 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.33 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3424 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.