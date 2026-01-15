OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Down 3.5%
Citigroup stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $124.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.
Citigroup News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and lighter provisions — Citi reported adjusted EPS of $1.81 (above consensus) and loan-loss provisions came in lower than expected, supporting profitability and reducing near-term credit concerns. C Earnings/Conference Call
- Positive Sentiment: Investment banking and M&A strength — Advisory fees surged (an ~84% jump) and dealmaking rebounded, driving record revenues in corporate client services — a meaningful revenue upside if sustained. M&A/Revenues
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst notes and raised targets — J.P. Morgan reaffirmed a Buy on Citi citing earnings momentum and transformation progress, and Wolfe Research has raised its price target, giving the stock valuation upside support. J.P. Morgan Buy Rating Wolfe Research PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Citi declared its quarterly dividend, supporting income-seeking holders and signaling capital-return discipline. (Company release / investor notices)
- Neutral Sentiment: Restructuring and job cuts signaled — CEO Jane Fraser warned staff that “the bar is raised” and flagged more job cuts after Q4, which could boost future efficiency but creates short-term execution and sentiment risk. CEO Memo / Job Cuts
- Neutral Sentiment: Asia advisory activity / capital-markets pipeline — Citi bankers expect strong ECM activity in India and Citi-backed takeover offers in Asia highlight fee opportunities, but these are incremental and more region-specific. ECM Pipeline (India)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and Russia divestiture loss — Total revenue fell short of estimates and Citi took a ~$1.2B pre-tax charge tied to selling its Russian unit, which materially weighed on reported profit and raised questions about near-term top-line momentum. Reuters: Russia Charge
- Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses / capital concerns — Analysts flagged rising expenses and a weaker capital position versus peers, which pressured sentiment despite the EPS beat. Zacks: Expense/Capital Callout
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/sector overhang — Industry headlines about a proposed cap on credit card interest rates (political/administrative risk) are an external overhang for Citi and other big-card issuers; management warns caps would shrink credit availability and hurt NIMs. CNBC: Credit Card Cap Risk Benzinga: CFO on Rate Cap
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on C. TD Cowen increased their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
