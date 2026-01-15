OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.5%

Citigroup stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $124.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on C. TD Cowen increased their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

