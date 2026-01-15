Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.