Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Reliance were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the second quarter worth $68,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RS stock opened at $315.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $347.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total value of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,794.76. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reliance from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

