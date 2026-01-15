SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 10.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $109,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

