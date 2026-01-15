Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 71.1% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,351 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 49,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

