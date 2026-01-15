True Vision MN LLC Invests $1.75 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 0.9% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $239.06 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.86.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.