Kennedy Investment Group Buys 17,283 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kennedy Investment Group owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,778,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,230,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 1,557,053 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,074,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

