Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $94.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

