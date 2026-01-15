Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 855375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank set a $20.00 target price on Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Anglo American Trading Up 3.2%

About Anglo American

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

