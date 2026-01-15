LUKSO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $477.08 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,438.85 or 0.99803699 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,185.46 or 0.99645190 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
