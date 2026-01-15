Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3,694.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after purchasing an additional 931,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $546.45 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $557.59 and its 200-day moving average is $566.83. The firm has a market cap of $490.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and strategists urging buys after the sell-off — several experts argue the Trump-driven headlines create a buying opportunity for credit-card stocks, saying fundamentals and fee diversification make names like Mastercard resilient. Read More.

Analysts and strategists urging buys after the sell-off — several experts argue the Trump-driven headlines create a buying opportunity for credit-card stocks, saying fundamentals and fee diversification make names like Mastercard resilient. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard highlights product-led growth: Zacks notes MA is pushing category-specific prepaid rewards (fuel, EV charging, groceries) to convert incentive spend into steadier network transactions — a revenue mix that could boost take-rates and recurring volumes. Read More.

Mastercard highlights product-led growth: Zacks notes MA is pushing category-specific prepaid rewards (fuel, EV charging, groceries) to convert incentive spend into steadier network transactions — a revenue mix that could boost take-rates and recurring volumes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnership expansion: Botim Money is collaborating with Mastercard to accelerate embedded cross-border payments, supporting volume growth in digital remittances and B2B payment flows. Partnerships like this can deepen network effects and revenue streams. Read More.

Partnership expansion: Botim Money is collaborating with Mastercard to accelerate embedded cross-border payments, supporting volume growth in digital remittances and B2B payment flows. Partnerships like this can deepen network effects and revenue streams. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate thought leadership: Mastercard published its “Six Payment Trends for 2026,” reinforcing the company’s strategy on payments innovation and market positioning. Useful context for investors on growth catalysts. Read More.

Corporate thought leadership: Mastercard published its “Six Payment Trends for 2026,” reinforcing the company’s strategy on payments innovation and market positioning. Useful context for investors on growth catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings date: Mastercard will report Q4 and full-year 2025 results on Jan. 29 and host a conference call — a proximate catalyst that can reprice the shares based on results and guidance. Read More.

Upcoming earnings date: Mastercard will report Q4 and full-year 2025 results on Jan. 29 and host a conference call — a proximate catalyst that can reprice the shares based on results and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-watch pieces and stock lists (mixed signals): analyst newsletters and comparative write-ups are flagging Mastercard in various “target/avoid” lists and head-to-heads, providing both bullish and cautious viewpoints but no immediate fundamental change. Read More. Read More.

Market-watch pieces and stock lists (mixed signals): analyst newsletters and comparative write-ups are flagging Mastercard in various “target/avoid” lists and head-to-heads, providing both bullish and cautious viewpoints but no immediate fundamental change. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk is front and center: President Trump revived proposals to cap credit-card interest rates and swipe fees, prompting broad headlines and political scrutiny that could, if enacted, materially compress issuer and network economics. That policy risk is the main driver of selling pressure across Visa/Mastercard. Read More.

Regulatory risk is front and center: President Trump revived proposals to cap credit-card interest rates and swipe fees, prompting broad headlines and political scrutiny that could, if enacted, materially compress issuer and network economics. That policy risk is the main driver of selling pressure across Visa/Mastercard. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sell-off & headlines: Multiple outlets report a sector sell-off tied to the rate-cap story, which has pressured Mastercard shares short-term despite analyst pushbacks. Expect volatility until regulatory clarity arrives. Read More. Read More.

Sell-off & headlines: Multiple outlets report a sector sell-off tied to the rate-cap story, which has pressured Mastercard shares short-term despite analyst pushbacks. Expect volatility until regulatory clarity arrives. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector shake-up commentary: Analysis on winners/losers of a proposed 10% interest cap suggests material shifts in capital flows and lender economics that could indirectly pressure Mastercard through lower network volumes or altered partner economics. Read More.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.08.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

