Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,234 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 155.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,675 shares of company stock worth $4,388,825. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

