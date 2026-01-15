Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,193,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $334.55 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.85 and its 200 day moving average is $321.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

