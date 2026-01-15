Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 163.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

