Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 72,612 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 417,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares during the period.

JMUB opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

