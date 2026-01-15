Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,841,000. Amundi grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,549,000 after buying an additional 619,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,445,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,576,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,449,000 after buying an additional 544,968 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $258.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.05.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $213,428.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,317.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,249 shares of company stock worth $589,852. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.