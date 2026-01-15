Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 5,012 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 129.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 85,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.85.

NYSE:PHM opened at $130.80 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

