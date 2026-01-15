Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,398 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman is listed among lead banks advising Bitpanda on a potential Frankfurt IPO (H1 2026) worth €4–5bn — a deal win would drive investment-banking fees and support revenue expectations. Bitpanda targets Frankfurt IPO with up to $5.5B valuation: Report
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman research is taking a constructive macro view — arguing valuations are elevated but a bear market is unlikely in 2026 — which can support investor confidence in GS’s advisory and trading franchises. Goldman Sachs Warns Valuations Are ‘Historically High,’ But Bear Market Is Unlikely In 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s sector research is active and influencing markets — for example, its take on Trump’s credit-card proposals highlights winners and losers in payments (Visa/Mastercard), but this is a research call rather than a direct financial impact on GS. Trump’s Credit Card Push Has Winners And Losers, Goldman Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman has been vocal in equity research flows this week (e.g., initiating coverage / changing ratings such as the SMCI Sell call) — these moves underscore GS’s market-making and research visibility but are not immediate drivers of GS revenue. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Margin Pressure Forces Goldman to Slash Target
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on GS’s Q4 earnings (due Jan. 15); previews and analyst notes warn EPS could dip amid higher expenses despite revenue growth — that near-term earnings risk is the primary headwind for the stock today. Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Goldman Stock Ahead of Its Q4 Earnings?
Analyst Ratings Changes
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6%
NYSE:GS opened at $932.49 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $961.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $861.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $789.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
