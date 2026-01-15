Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,398 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $823.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $849.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:GS opened at $932.49 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $961.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $861.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $789.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

