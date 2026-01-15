Meritage Portfolio Management Has $10.11 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,688,000 after buying an additional 1,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,868,000 after buying an additional 2,180,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,990,000 after purchasing an additional 542,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Baird R W lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $280.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

