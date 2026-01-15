Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $403,000 Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after acquiring an additional 384,447 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $154.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

