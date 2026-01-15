Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Stake Raised by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,161 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 8.52%.Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

