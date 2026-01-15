Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,192 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.90%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

