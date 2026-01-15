Brokerages Set Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Price Target at $37.67

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.6667.

A number of research firms have commented on ALMS. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alumis from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -2.09. Alumis has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alumis will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc acquired 411,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,943,112. The trade was a 7.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,943,112. This represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,612,402 shares of company stock valued at $49,352,316. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alumis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alumis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Alumis by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter.

Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 588,235 shares at $17.00 (~$10.0M), increasing his stake by ~46% — a material insider buy that signals management confidence.

Director James B. Tananbaum (and affiliated Foresite entities) bought 411,764 shares at $17.00 (~$7.0M), lifting their holdings materially — institutional/insider demand typically boosts sentiment and liquidity.

Major shareholder Foresite Labs/Capital increased its position (411,764 shares at $17), reinforcing institutional support and amplifying the buying pressure.

Market headlines cite positive plaque psoriasis data for lead candidate Envudeucitinib — the clinical update is a direct fundamental catalyst behind the rapid run-up in the stock.

An analyst price-target lift was reported (79.14% increase to $36.28), reflecting the same bullish re-rating driving buy-side interest.

Several firms have reissued "outperform/buy" ratings and higher targets (MarketBeat/coverage roundup); broader analyst coverage likely magnifies volatility but also improves liquidity.

Institutional ownership changes (historic buys by multiple funds) mean the stock can see larger block trades and volume swings; that can support rallies but also increases headline sensitivity.

Fundamental risk remains: Alumis missed most recent quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and is loss-making — clinical execution or disappointing future readouts could quickly reverse gains.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

