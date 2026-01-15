Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $136,233.09 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $136,233.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 156,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,489.31. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 17th, Balaji Gandhi sold 885 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $19,788.60.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a P/E ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $24.00 price objective on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

