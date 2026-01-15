Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,128.90 and traded as low as GBX 978. Nichols shares last traded at GBX 990, with a volume of 64,330 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Nichols in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,560.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 986.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,128.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £367.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Nichols news, insider Alan Williams bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 970 per share, with a total value of £24,250. 9.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

