Scotiabank Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$22.50

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

TELUS Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$18.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.79. The company has a market cap of C$29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$17.26 and a 12-month high of C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current year.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

