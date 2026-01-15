Critical Contrast: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) & Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Volatility & Risk

Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 18.73% 7.57% 6.94% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Mexco Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Mexco Energy pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mexco Energy and Woodside Energy Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $7.43 million 2.97 $1.35 million $0.80 13.50 Woodside Energy Group $7.10 billion 2.19 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

