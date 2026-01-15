Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

NYSE:CPT opened at $107.86 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.17 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $617,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,573,226.76. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $230,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,386.45. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,857. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,470,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

