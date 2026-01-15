Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.87.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hub Group

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,397,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,671.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,381.94. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 161.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Hub Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hub Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 487,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

Featured Articles

