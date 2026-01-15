Brokerages Set TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Target Price at C$185.67

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$187.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TVK

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.1%

TSE:TVK opened at C$172.62 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.31 and a 1 year high of C$176.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$146.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of C$419.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TerraVest Industries will post 4.4510412 earnings per share for the current year.

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.