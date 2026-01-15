Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

