iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.85 and last traded at $105.0350, with a volume of 32916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.12.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.6251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 352.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.