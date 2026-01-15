iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.85 and last traded at $105.0350, with a volume of 32916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.12.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.6251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 352.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

