Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 4,842,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 2,033,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Scandium Canada Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 4.33.

About Scandium Canada

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

