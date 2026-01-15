Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Drops By 54.0%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,423 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 31,377 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,044 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,044 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Up 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Yen stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 49,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. ProShares Ultra Yen has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Yen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.53% of ProShares Ultra Yen worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Yen Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

