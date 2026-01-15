Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) versus Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Head to Head Analysis

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out -184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Hang Lung Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $531.40 million 2.55 -$33.00 million ($0.26) -37.83 Hang Lung Group $1.51 billion N/A $276.02 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kennedy-Wilson and Hang Lung Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 2 1 0 0 1.33 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Hang Lung Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 1.59% 19.00% 2.22% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Hang Lung Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

