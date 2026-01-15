Head to Head Analysis: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) vs. BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenvue and BJ’s Wholesale Club”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.46 billion 2.12 $1.03 billion $0.75 22.83 BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.50 billion 0.61 $534.42 million $4.34 22.12

Profitability

Kenvue has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Wholesale Club. BJ’s Wholesale Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenvue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kenvue and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.55% 20.02% 7.74% BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.72% 28.66% 7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kenvue and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 12 5 1 2.39 BJ’s Wholesale Club 1 9 9 0 2.42

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $20.23, indicating a potential upside of 18.15%. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus target price of $109.64, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Volatility & Risk

Kenvue has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kenvue shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kenvue beats BJ’s Wholesale Club on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

