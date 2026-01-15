Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW) versus JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Financial Contrast

Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quantum Solar Power and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Quantum Solar Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 JinkoSolar 3 3 0 0 1.50

JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $19.49, suggesting a potential downside of 34.30%. Given Quantum Solar Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum Solar Power is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar -4.98% -8.96% -2.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and JinkoSolar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar $12.64 billion 0.12 $7.47 million ($9.15) -3.24

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Quantum Solar Power

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Solar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Solar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.