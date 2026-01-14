Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 15302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.7189.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $957.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $12,348,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,631,000 after acquiring an additional 217,256 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 124,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

