Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,090 shares, a growth of 451.0% from the December 15th total of 16,714 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 986,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,447. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.03. Inspirato has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Inspirato by 45.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at $710,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a membership-based luxury travel company that curates high-end vacation experiences for discerning travelers. Leveraging a subscription model, Inspirato provides access to a portfolio of premium residences, boutique hotels and resorts, private villas, and bespoke travel itineraries. The company negotiates volume-based rates and exclusive amenities with its lodging and service partners, allowing members to enjoy elevated hospitality at more predictable costs than traditional luxury bookings.

At the core of Inspirato’s offering is the Inspirato Pass, a fixed-fee subscription program that grants members unlimited stays at participating properties worldwide.

