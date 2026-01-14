FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 10910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 151.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 388,412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 340,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the period.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

