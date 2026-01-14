Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 60% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shot up 60% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 332,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 80,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Arbor Metals Stock Up 65.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

