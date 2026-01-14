Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.7650. Approximately 466,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,740,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $646.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 43,678.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 33,196 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Inc, which operates under the Dingdong Fresh brand, is a China-based online grocery and fresh food delivery platform. The company leverages a network of urban micro-fulfillment centers to offer consumers a wide selection of produce, meats, seafood, dairy, packaged goods and everyday household items through its mobile application and website.

Orders placed via the Dingdong Fresh app are fulfilled from strategically located dark stores within target neighborhoods, enabling the company to promise delivery times as fast as 20–30 minutes.

