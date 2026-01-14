ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.8850. Approximately 723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,442,000 after acquiring an additional 889,708 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

