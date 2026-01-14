Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 174,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 75,563 shares.The stock last traded at $85.36 and had previously closed at $86.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBDRY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iberdrola S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

