Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.61, but opened at $46.95. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jeronimo Martins SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Analysts forecast that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

